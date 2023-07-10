LOOK: Fans react to potential Mikey Musumeci-Demetrious Johnson dream match

The idea of a cross-discipline showdown between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci and ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has been floated around for quite some time now.

While the opinion differs from person to person on who would win a potential battle between the two, the argument seems to vary depending on which discipline they would compete in.

If it’s MMA, fans say Johnson would no doubt win. If submission grappling, they tend to favor ‘Darth Rigatoni’. Sportskeeda MMA recently brought focus to this potential pairing once more, and fans shared some great input.

Check out the post here:

Here are a handful of interesting fan reactions.

@fabioooo402 wrote:

“Nonsense Mikey would destroy him within seconds (no Bad blood to demetrious hes a Great MMA artist).”

@maverickinverted1 said:

“I like Mighty Mouse, but Mikey is one of the best jiu jitsu players alive. He would win this with very little resistance.”

@braham_wijaya wrote:

“Prediction, MMA: mighty will kill mike. Jiujitsu Mikey would destroy mighty”

@tseren08 said:

“No thanks. Too many mismatches in Mikey’s favour. Maybe if it was an mma/BJJ mix match…”

Regardless of the reactions, there seems to be some genuine interest in seeing how these two would match up against each other. The safest bet would be a submission grappling match gets made with these two flyweights. It’s such a huge fight that people would definitely watch.

Both men have seemed open to it in the past, and it will only be a matter of working out the kinks and nuances of contracts to make it happen.

Poll : 0 votes