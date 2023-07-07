Demetrious Johnson teaches his kids that ‘losing is part of the game’: “I’m a humble man”

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and mixed martial arts legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson has reached the pinnacle of the sport and is considered by many to be the absolute greatest of all time.

However, he has experienced defeat before and is not unfamiliar with losing. It’s a lesson that he wants to teach his children as they get older.

In a recent upload on Johnson’s “Mighty Gaming” YouTube channel, the American combat sports icon talked about the significance of defeat in professional competition.

“Mighty Mouse” said:

“Losing is part of the game, winning is part of the game too, but it’s how you react after you’re done fighting or competing is what matters the most. Yeah your daddy’s one of the best in the world, but that doesn’t mean I go around and gloat and show off, you know. I’m a humble man, I fight to make a good living.”

Of course, Johnson would not be the man he is today and a world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization if it was not for the setbacks in his career that taught him invaluable lessons.

His defeats to Henry Cejudo in his last fight in the UFC, and to Adriano Moraes in his first shot at the ONE Championship belt are prime examples that forced Johnson to evolve his game and transform into an MMA demigod.

The result has been absolutely astounding, to say the least.

Fans can catch Johnson’s most recent performance, a unanimous decision victory over rival Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Needless to say, we are excited where one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time decides to take his career next.

Poll : 0 votes