Demetrious Johnson impressed by Stamp Fairtex’s ‘amazing growth’

The rise of former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex has been nothing short of phenomenal.

It’s been so incredible, that even a man who many consider the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts – reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson – is in awe with just how much Stamp has grown over the years.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Johnson shared his thoughts on Stamp’s development as a fighter, and on her performance in her last fight against Alyse Anderson.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Amazing growth from Stamp. Stamp is really big for the weight class, and strong. Not taking anything away from Alyse Anderson.”

Stamp Fairtex scored a spectacular second-round knockout of American Alyse ‘Lil’ Savage’ Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III last May in Denver, Colorado. It was certainly an impressive performance, where Stamp proved herself in front of a live American audience for the very first time and subsequently became a superstar.

Meanwhile, Stamp will be back in action soon, so fans won’t have to wait too long to see her display her skills inside the circle again.

Stamp Fairtex is set to battle dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14. The two women are No.1 and No.2 in the rankings, respectively. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion while reigning atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is on hiatus.

