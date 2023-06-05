Stamp Fairtex names who she thinks are the two best strikers at atomweight

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is arguably the best striker not just in her division, but in all of women’s mixed martial arts.

However, the 25-year-old Pattaya native believes there are two other women at atomweight who could rival her in the striking department.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp revealed the two names she thinks are the best strikers at atomweight apart from herself.

The ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion stated:

“I think the best strikers in my division [apart from myself] are Ham Seo Hee and Denice Zamboanga.”

Ham is a dangerous South Korean veteran who combines all-around standup skills with elite-level experience. Meanwhile, Zamboanga is Stamp’s close friend and former Fairtex teammate, who trained with the 25-year-old for a long period.

At least one of those names is directly in line to face Stamp in the very near future.

Following Stamp’s second-round knockout victory over Alyse Anderson at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 last month, ONE Championship announced that the Thai superstar had earned a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

Ham booked her ticket opposite Stamp earlier this year with a comprehensive decision victory over highly regarded Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion, is out of action for an indefinite period following the tragic passing of younger sister Victoria last December. There is currently no word nor timetable on Lee’s return, hence the creation of an interim world title.

Poll : 0 votes