Demetrious Johnson always reminds his kids to stay humble in their martial arts journey

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows across his mixed martial arts career, which has spanned more than a decade.

The 36-year-old American MMA veteran knows what it’s like to win the most prestigious of world titles, having now been the only man to hold the gold in both the UFC and ONE Championship. But he also knows what it’s like to lose.

Defeat is a part of the game, and Johnson wants his kids to know and understand that.

In a streaming session on his “Mighty Gaming” YouTube channel, Johnson talked about teaching his kids how to lose.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“I’m excited for them to see me fight, you know like I tell them I’ve seen them compete and they cry and they’ve seen me compete on TV and lose and to come home and have a great attitude. I tell them ‘dude you’re gonna lose’.”

It’s certainly a valuable lesson for young ones to learn.

Johnson was infamously knocked out with a grounded knee, a legal move in ONE Championship, when he challenged longtime rival Adriano Moraes in 2021 for the flyweight belt.

It was the first time ‘Mighty Mouse’ had been knocked out in his entire career, and his kids were at home watching.

Johnson eventually avenged the defeat a year later, capturing ONE gold with a flying knee knockout of his own. And most recently, he defended the title successfully against Moraes in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

