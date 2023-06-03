Demetrious Johnson considering following GSP’s footsteps

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has admittedly flirted with the idea of riding off into the sunset and walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts for good.

Following his comprehensive unanimous decision victory over longtime rival Adriano Moraes just last month at ONE Fight Night 10, Johnson told the media all fight week that it could have possibly been the last fight of his career.

However, in a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson explained why he was feeling nostalgic and contemplating retirement for the first time in his career.

He also went on to explain that, before he makes such a decision, he wants to consult with his peers first – particularly legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre, more popularly known as ‘GSP’.

‘Mighty Mouse’ told Helwani:

“Like what I said, that's why I wanna talk to GSP because I felt there’s a point in time where he could have kept continuing to fight but you know he started acting in you know the Marvel movie. He’s doing all other stuff, so I’m like why you know.” [15:20 onwards]

Could big-screen movies and other fun stuff be in the cards for Johnson once his fighting career is over? It’s certainly a possibility if you ask the 36-year-old. For now, though, Johnson is at home with family and planning the next phase of his fighting career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of Johnson’s impressive victory over Moraes and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card free via replay on Amazon Prime.

