Jarred Brooks thinks he’s his own biggest enemy in strawweight and flyweight: “I can only beat me”

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is confident he’s the top dog in two divisions, and he wants the chance to prove it. The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native has shifted his focus one weight class above to flyweight, and is targetting that division’s best fighters.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks talked about being in a positive mental state and said the only man who can stop his progress is himself.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“At the end of the day, I can only beat me. There’s nobody that can beat me in the whole entire world that’s in my weight bracket or the weight bracket above.”

Jarred Brooks joined ONE Championship in November of 2021, obliterating the opposition on an unprecedented win streak. With wins over the majority of the top five in the division, Brooks fought his way to a world title shot against Joshua Pacio in December of last year.

‘The Monkey God’ took home a clear-cut unanimous decision for his efforts, as well as the coveted golden belt in ONE Championship.

Now with his focus shifted over to flyweight, there are a few big names Brooks can pick from.

There are showdowns with guys like action superstar Danial Williams, and even BJJ black belt Reece McLaren.

However, the fight Brooks is really after is one against reigning ONE flyweight world champion, the legendary Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Brooks has been clamoring for a cross-divisional showdown with Johnson for some time now, and says he is confident he can defeat the man many consider to be the greatest of all time in the sport of MMA.

