Jarred Brooks rates himself as ‘one of the most marketable fighters’ in the world

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks believes he’s one of the most marketable mixed martial arts stars in the world.

The 30-year-old from Indiana is no doubt one of the most talented, with an impressive record of 20-2 amassed over the last decade. He’s been in the Circle with the very best of them, including a world-title winning performance against no.1-ranked and former king Joshua Pacio last December to take the coveted ONE gold.

But even greater than his skills in the cage is Brooks’ ability on the mic. ‘The Monkey God’ definitely knows how to cut a promo, and even raps about his upcoming fights and opponents before he steps inside the Circle with them.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Brooks said that he believes he’s one of the biggest MMA stars in the world, and one who is easy to promote because of his style and his demeanor.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“And they can watch one of the most marketable fighters in the world, Jarred Brooks, ‘The Monkey God.’ I come through and put on a show every time, inside and outside the circle.”

Brooks is no doubt a character, whether he’s playing the hero or the heel, and fans come to watch him fight.

Jarred Brooks doesn’t have a world title defense lined up just yet, but there’s a rumor that he could face former strawweight titleholder Joshua Pacio next in an immediate rematch.

Pacio just got back to the Philippines from a lengthy trip to the United States to train and hone his skills at different gyms. Since leaving his longtime team of Team Lakay to pursue other training opportunities, Pacio’s camp says ‘The Passion’ has greatly improved and is reinvigorated.

A Brooks vs. Pacio rematch would definitely draw the attention of fans all over the world.

