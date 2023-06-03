Jarred Brooks shows simple way to avoid Guillotine chokes on double-leg takedowns

When you’re a high-level athlete like reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, you don’t want to reveal the tricks of the trade to your opponents. However, the 30-year-old veteran fighter from Warsaw, Indiana has begun to do exactly that.

Brooks started sharing wrestling and mixed martial arts tutorials on his Instagram account, breaking down complicated techniques that can be easily viewed by other athletes, even potential future opponents.

In this recent Instagram post by Brooks, ‘The Monkey God’ shows fans a simple way to avoid guillotine chokes when going for a double-leg takedown.

See post below:

At least two ONE Championship athletes – Drex ‘T-Rex’ Zamboanga and Bokang ‘Little Giant’ Masunyane – have reacted to the post as of this time. Masunyane is a former Brooks opponent.

Brooks teaches fighters to tuck their chins behind the shoulder in order to shield it from opponents specifically looking for the guillotine choke. It’s a simple yet effective modification to the double-leg takedown that will keep an attacker safe from the potential submission attempt.

There’s no doubt Brooks is one of the most talented fighters in the ONE Championship strawweight division, and arguably the promotion’s best wrestler. The techniques he is now sharing on social media are absolute gold and his opponents should take note.

Brooks was last seen taking the ONE strawweight world title from former world champion Joshua Pacio in Manila last December at ONE 164. Brooks took home a unanimous decision after five rounds of action, as well as the coveted gold hardware.

