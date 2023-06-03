Jarred Brooks says there are plenty “pocket-rocket” contenders in the strawweight division

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks sees a lot of potential contenders in his division.

‘The Monkey God’ climbed to the top of the mountain at ONE 164, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory over Joshua Pacio to capture the strawweight crown in December. Since then, Brooks has been biding his time, waiting for the right contender to come along and challenge him for his 26 pounds of gold. Speaking about the laundry list of potential opponents in his division, Jarred Brooks told ONE Championship:

“I think the division is very interesting. We have a lot of talented, pocket-rocket, crazy mofos in this division.”

Though nothing has been officially announced, Jarred Brooks could see a new challenger emerge this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. Streaking strawweight contender Jeremy Miado will ride a four-time unbeaten streak into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he looks to dispatch undefeated Russian standout Mansur Malachiev.

If ‘The Jaguar’ can get past Malachiev, he will have a very strong claim to the top spot on the contenders’ list. On the flip side, Malachiev could seriously shake things up with a win over Maido at ONE Fight Night 11.

It’s also possible that Jarred Brooks will end up running back his December clash with Joshua Pacio. Following their highly entertaining scrap in Manila, ‘The Monkey God’ was convinced that his rivalry with Pacio was far from over. Could ‘The Passion’ climb back into contention with one big win? Only time will tell.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

