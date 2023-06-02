Jeremy Miado irons out game plan in intense sparring session ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

ONE strawweight dynamo Jeremy Miado is perhaps one win away from finally getting his first world title shot. Riding a four-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, 'The Jaguar' will be hard to deny his shot at gold if he scores another KO win.

On June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov, Jeremy Miado will face undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev on the main card of the event. Needless to say, if 'The Jaguar' puts away Malachiev like he did his last four opponents, he might just have a date against ONE strawweight world champ, Jarred Brooks.

Ahead of his bout with Malachiev, Jeremy Miado posted a photo of the aftermath of one of his sparring days at Marrok Fitness Gym in Bangkok, Thailand:

"TUESDAY SPAR WITH THE MONSTER'S 🔥🔥🔥"

We don't need to know exactly all the names of the men in the group to have an idea that we probably don't want to mess with any or all of them. One person of note in the picture, however, is multi-time IBJJF, ADCC and Pan American world champion De'Alonzio 'DJ' Jackson.

Jackson is known to be the first man of African-American descent to win a world title in Brazilian Jiujitsu. He previously worked with former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Stamp Fairtex. With the help of Jackson, Stamp won the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix title and nearly dethroned ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X last year.

If Jackson is leading Jeremy Miado's corner in his fight at ONE Fight Night 11, we can say that the Filipino KO artist is in good hands. Miado already has concussive power and adding Jackson's fight IQ and grappling acumen to his arsenal will surely elevate him to the next level.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The highly anticipated event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes