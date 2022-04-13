Watch: MMA coach on what Stamp Fairtex needs to do differently if she rematches Angela Lee

MMA head coach DJ Jackson, of the renowned Fairtex Gym in Thailand, recently shared his thoughts on the historic title bout between Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee at ONE X.

Stamp famously came close to putting an end to Lee's dominant reign in ONE's atomweight division. Though she came up short in winning her third ONE Championship belt in as many sports, Stamp did really well on her gameplan.

The Fairtex fighter was able to avoid Lee's clinch attack enough to land this debilitating left to the body:

According to DJ Jackson, the gameplan for Stamp was to never allow Lee's grappling to take flight. To do so, Stamp needs to follow her gameplan:

"And then Stamp [Fairtex], the gameplan was keep Angela [Lee] in front of us and keep her off our back because once she gets on our back she has great submissions from everywhere. So the gameplan was to keep her in front of us [and] not back ourselves up against the fence but stay on our feet, move our feet, work our striking but use a little bit more footwork."

While Stamp Fairtex was able to find openings to land her shots, it was ultimately Lee's pace and pressure that brought the tide to her favor.

'Unstoppable' was able to take Stamp down and impose her will, ultimately submitting her in the second round. This, however, was not without great resistance from Stamp, something Coach Jackson applauded:

"Man, Stamp's submission defense is, I am suprt proud of. She was able to defend those submissions 'coz she has that much heart. And also, we should never be in those positions. Because you give someone like Angela Lee that many times to finish you, they will finish you... To stay on our feet against somebody like Angela Lee, the cage is gonna be our best friend. As long as our back's on the fence, they're not on our back. And to use the cage, we just circle. So, [with your] back to the fence, just circle. So keep your back to the fence and keep moving your feet."

Coach DJ Jackson feels that the cage will be integral to Stamp Fairtex's gameplan against Angela Lee if they ever meet again in a rematch.

Watch his full analysis in this video:

"I do think Stamp Fairtex can win in a rematch" - Coach DJ Jackson on a possible rematch between Stamp and Angela Lee

DJ Jackson feels that Stamp Fairtex has a great chance to beat Angela Lee in a rematch, given how much success she's had in their first match.

He further elaborated:

"Yes, I do think Stamp can win in a rematch. I think she can win by body shot, and tomorrow [laughs], or today, if they were to fight today. But that was a great fight. She landed the shot she was looking for. She just wasn't able to capitalize. So a loss like that definitely hurts but it's still a loss and we have to take everything we can from it to make ourselves better fighters. But it doesn't take away from the fact that she is one of the most incredible strikers on the planet."

It's hard to say at this point where Angela Lee and Stamp Fairtex are headed in their respective careers. What we know, however, is that a rematch between the two is not far from reality. We just need to see where their careers pan out next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard