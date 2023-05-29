Jeremy Miado strives to be the next great Filipino MMA fighter

In the game for quite some time now, Jeremy Miado has continued to strive to become the next great mixed martial artist to emerge from the Philippines.

‘The Jaguar’ is looking to achieve the kind of success that some of the top Filipino fighters have accomplished, particularly those from Baguio City’s Team Lakay who have become world champions in various promotions, including ONE Championship.

Jeremy Miado is confident that his time will also come provided that he puts in the work needed.

The Marrok Force standout shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Well, we know a lot of famous Filipino fighters in ONE Championship and even in other organizations, but me being myself, I strive really to prove to everyone that I can fight at a high level every single time. People appreciating my work inside the cage will come in time.”

Jeremy Miado has gained significant traction of late in his push to climb the summit of the ONE strawweight division.

He has racked up four straight victories, including a second-round technical knockout win over Team Lakay fighter Lito Adiwang in March last year, thrusting him on the cusp of finally breaking through the top 5 in the rankings and possibly earning title shot consideration.

‘The Jaguar’ is out to make it five straight wins when he collides with ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Jeremy Miado said his upcoming fight against Mansur Malachiev carries much significance in relation to his career goals and he is determined to come out triumphant.

ONE Fight Night 11 will go down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

