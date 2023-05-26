Jeremy Miado promises not to “fold under pressure” against undefeated Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado has no intentions of buckling under the pressure as he steps into the Circle with undefeated Russian standout Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

The Marrok Force product will head into his bout riding an impressive four-fight win streak, all by way of knockout. Those include back-to-back wins against Miao Li Tao, followed by finishes against Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams. However, ‘The Jaguar’ will face his toughest test yet when he meets former Eagle FC champion Mansur Malachiev.

With two weeks before his highly anticipated return, Jeremy Miado knows he is in for a tough night, but the Filipino fan favorite is more than ready to rise to the challenge against a formidable and undefeated opponent.

“[Fans] can expect me to not fold under pressure,” Miado told ONE Championship in a recent interview. “I’m sure there are a lot of eyes on us now because I’m facing an undefeated, double-champ in Eagle FC.”

Miado’s opponent, Mansur Malachiev, holds an undefeated record of 10-0 with eight of those victories coming by way of finish. Closing in on nearly a decade in the sport, Malachiev has trained alongside some of the best fighters in the world at both Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, and American Top Team in Florida.

Competing in his native Russia, Malachiev captured his first major championship under the Eagle FC banner, the promotion owned by lightweight mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. His successful run under the Eagle FC banner earned him an opportunity to compete on combat sports’ biggest global stage.

Will Mansur Malachiev rise to the occasion in his ONE Championship debut or will the experience advantage of Jeremy Miado prove invaluable?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

