Jeremy Miado acknowledges “risky” predicament he’s in against Mansur Malachiev

While he is confident of his chances in his upcoming fight, Filipino strawweight fighter Jeremy Miado admits that he is risking a lot in taking on ONE Championship newcomer Mansur Malachiev.

‘The Jaguar’ will battle the undefeated Russian fighter in a featured strawweight mixed martial arts showdown at ONE Fight NIght 11 on Prime Video on June 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It is a fight that Jeremy Miado said carries a lot of significance for him as a defeat could easily derail his rejuvenated push to climb the rankings in his weight class.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the Marrok Force affiliate said:

“I took a risk in this fight. He’s only making his debut, while I believe I’m on my way to being a contender.”

Jeremy Miado is currently riding a four-fight winning streak, the last one over Australian-Thai fireball Danial Williams back in October by way of a third-round technical knockout.

Against Williams, 30-year-old Miado was in his striking element, punishing his opponent with telling hits that culminated with a potent combination that sent ‘Mini T’ to the canvas and waved off after.

The win put him right at the cusp of barging into the top five of the strawweight rankings.

Out to frustrate the Filipino fighter is MMA standout and lifelong wrestler Mansur Malachiev, who is determined to make it a winning debut in ONE Championship.

Prior to signing with the promotion, 32-year-old Malachiev was undefeated in 10 fights in the Russian circuit, eight of which coming by way of finishes. He is banking on his elite wrestling skills to carve a name for himself in ONE and eventually contend for a world title in the future.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

