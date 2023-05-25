Jeremy Miado hopes impressive win over Mansur Malachiev will lead to title shot vs Jarred Brooks 

ONE strawweight contender Jeremy Miado believes he’s knocking on the door of a world title shot at 125 pounds.

Despite being currently outside the top five of the strawweight rankings, 'The Jaguar' thinks he should be next in line for divisional king Jarred Brooks if he gets past his next opponent.

On June 9, at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, Miado will be locking horns against Dagestani wrestler Mansur Malachiev.

While his opponent will be making his promotional debut, Malachiev brings forth an impressive 10-0 record and has held world titles in multiple divisions in the past.

As such, Miado believes a win over Malachiev should catapult him atop the 125 ranks and set up a date with “The Monkey God”.

The Filipino firecracker told the promotion in an exclusive interview:

“If I impress, maybe I even get Jarred Brooks. Looking at the rankings, Jarred has pretty much beaten everyone in the top five. So yeah, I’m hoping for a great performance.”

Truth be told, it’s a shame that Miado did not break into the division’s top five after his last victory.

Since dropping his first two matches in the Singapore-based organization, the Marrok Force standout has racked up four straight TKO victories, with the last one coming at the expense of the hard-hitting Danial Williams.

Miado, however, acknowledged that his failure to meet the obligations of the scales last time out likely prevented him from moving up the rankings.

The 30-year-old will have a chance to right that wrong if he can extend his winning streak to five with another impressive performance against a formidable opponent.

ONE Fight Night 11 will emanate live from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and will air free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

