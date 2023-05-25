Jeremy Miado unfazed by Mansur Malachiev’s elite wrestling: “Filipinos are different”

Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Jeremy Miado is positive that he can hold his own against elite Russian wrestler Mansur Malachiev in their scheduled showdown in Bangkok next month.

The two are featured in a strawweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, which will take place on June 9 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

30-year-old Jeremy Miado recognizes that his wrestling skills will be tested by Dagestan-born Mansur Malachiev, but is unfazed by it. He believes that he can stand his ground come fight night while also dishing out some surprises of his own.

The Marrok Force standout shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“People are expecting me to struggle with his wrestling, but I want to prove them wrong. Filipinos are different from who he faced before.”

Jeremy Miado has been on a four-fight winning run of late, giving legs to his push to climb the rankings in the ultra-competitive strawweight division currently ruled by American champion Jarred Brooks.

The most recent of his victories came last October over Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams by way of a sensational technical knockout in the third round.

‘The Jaguar’ displayed solid striking against ‘Mini T’, finishing things off with a powerful combination that sent Williams to the canvas and from which he was unable to recover from.

Meanwhile, Mansur Malachiev, 32, is an undefeated professional fighter who is making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 11.

He is considered as one of the most talented grapplers to come out of Dagestan. He is a former two-division champion in Russia, boasting of an 80% finishing rate and is looking to continue his success in his new home.

ONE Fight Night 11 is the sixth Amazon show for the year of ONE Championship and is available for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

