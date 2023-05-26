Jeremy Miado explains why he took a risky fight against undefeated Mansur Malachiev

Jeremy Miado is willing to take a risk if it means being able to properly put his skills to the test.

The Filipino standout will do exactly that when he makes his first 2023 appearance inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. On that night, Jeremy Miado will look to make it five in a row as he welcomes undefeated Russian submission specialist Mansur Malachiev to ONE Championship.

Having already dispatched his last four opponents, all by way of knockout, Miado is on the cusp of a potential strawweight world title fight, but his championship aspirations could be dashed in the blink of an eye should he come up short against the undefeated Russian debutant.

Speaking to ONE Championship about the risks of taking on such a dangerous newcomer, Jeremy Miado recognizes that he could potentially surrender his spot near the top of the rankings. But, he sees the fight as a perfect opportunity to truly test his skills inside the cage.

“So, in a sense, he’s lucky because he’s going to zoom past the rankings if he wins. But I took the risk because I want to see where my skills are,” Miado said.

Most fans may not be familiar with Mansur Malachiev. But make no mistake, the Russian-born wrestler has been nothing short of spectacular in his decade-long career. Cutting his teeth on the regional scene in Russia, Malachiev honed his craft under the Eagle FC banner, the promotion owned by retired lightweight icon Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It was there that he captured his first major title while amassing an undefeated record of 10-0 with eight wins by way of finish. On June 9, Malachiev will make his global debut as he represents his homeland on combat sports’ biggest stage.

