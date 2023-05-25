Jeremy Miado shares how his ‘sacrifices in training’ motivated him during his last outing

As he prepares to face undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11, Jeremy Miado comes into the fight with lots of momentum behind him.

Currently, on the best run that he has ever produced under the ONE Championship banner, Miado has won four consecutive fights which propelled him into this high-stakes matchup.

With his opponent coming into the promotion for his debut, ‘The Jaguar’ is preparing to defend his winning streak and place in the division against the exciting new contender.

Malachiev may be somewhat of an unknown fighter to ONE Championship’s set of fans worldwide, but everyone knows what Miado brings to the table at this point.

In his last appearance inside the circle, the Filipino strawweight contender secured a monumental victory over Perth striking sensation ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year.

Miado’s confidence and striking arsenal were on show from the get-go right up to the moment he decimated the Australian-Thai in 31 seconds of the third round.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his approach to that fight and how his dedication paid off inside the circle:

“I was just thinking about all the sacrifices in training, and of course, we all know Danial Williams is a big name. He was on a good run.”

On June 9, Jeremy Miado will look to add another win to his streak against Mansur Malachiev. Another victory for the Filipino warrior could potentially land him a spot in the ranks of the stacked division.

The entire ONE Fight Night 11 card will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes