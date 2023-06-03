Jarred Brooks offers take on possible next strawweight world title challenger

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks believes the high-stakes clash between Jeremy Miado and Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 could ultimately decide who he defends his world title against next.

‘The Monkey God’ captured the strawweight crown in December following a decisive unanimous decision win over former world titleholder Joshua Pacio. Brooks is yet to defend his gold but believes ONE Fight Night 11 could make way for a new contender as streaking standout Jeremy Miado will look for his fifth-straight finish inside the ring. Standing in his way is undefeated debutant Mansur Malachiev, a well-rounded Russian fighter riding the momentum of 10-straight wins, eight by way of finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks suggested that if Malachiev leaves the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a win, he could immediately find himself in the top five and matched up with another potential contender.

“It all matters if Mansur [Malachiev] beats [Jeremy] Miado, that’s who gets into the top five. I think [Keito] Yamakita will probably fight the winner of that, and then [that will decide who ONE] wants to put up against me.”

Like Mansur Malachiev, Japanese star Keito Yamakita is undefeated in his mixed martial arts career. He made his promotional debut in March at ONE Fight Night 8, earning a unanimous decision win over Alex Silva. If things go according to Jarred Brooks’ plan, Malachiev and Yamakita could find themselves going toe-to-toe for a shot at Brooks’ shiny new belt.

But first, Malachiev will need to get past Jeremy Miado, a Filipino fan favorite with 12 career wins and a 100% finish rate inside the circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

