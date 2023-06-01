Jarred Brooks describes Mansur Malachiev as a "typical Dagestani type of fighter"

Reigning strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is still in search of a first challenger for his world title.

Through his four fights under the ONE Championship banner in just over a year, Brooks took out three top contenders and the then-world champion, walking the talk in some fashion.

Beating Joshua Pacio to become the division’s new titleholder at ONE 164 in December last year, ‘The Monkey God’ is yet to put his title on the line.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, the next in line for a title shot could be decided when a high-level strawweight matchup unfolds at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Looking to add a fifth consecutive win to the best run of his career, Filipino contender Jeremy Miado welcomes undefeated Russian prospect Mansur Malachiev to ONE Championship.

While Miado has defeated big names in the stacked strawweight division, finding himself potentially a couple of fights off a shot at gold, Malachiev has the chance to steal all of his momentum on his debut.

The greatest threat he presents to Miado’s win streak is his strong grappling game, something that none of his opponents have found an answer for thus far.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks previewed the matchup, speaking about the grappling game that Mansur Malachiev brings to the table:

“He’s your typical Dagestani type of fighter. He tries to just clog your legs and punch.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription on June 9.

