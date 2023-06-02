Jarred Brooks not impressed with Mansur Malachiev’s grappling game ahead of Russian’s debut at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks isn't singing the same tune regarding the hype that Mansur Malachiev brings to his promotional debut.

The Russian has compiled a perfect 10-0 record with eight finishes, and is going to put that all on the line against in-form Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

While fans and analysts have been hyping the arrival of the undefeated star, Jarred Brooks is on a different wavelength altogether.

In his opinion, the Universal Fighters standout hasn’t tested himself against a more diverse set of fighters.

In an interview with ONE Championship recently, Jarred Brooks was asked about the debutant’s style and how a battle between them would unfold inside the ONE circle.

The strawweight kingpin knows Malachiev will come in hunting for a takedown, but he strongly believes his wrestling skills are on another level.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“He’s been up against these jiu-jitsu guys, whom he can just get on top of and stomp while they’re trying to do arm bars, kneebars, and stuff like that.”

As seen in past outings, the Mash Fight Team standout owns a strong base on the canvas from top mount or guard.

While he hasn’t explicitly showcased his ability to fight off his back inside the ONE circle, Jarred Brooks is intelligent when trying to minimize oncoming traffic on the mats.

For now, though, the American MMA star will focus on gaining a challenger for his 26-pound gold. But if Malachiev walks out of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a massive win, they would, beyond doubt, cross paths under the ONE spotlight soon.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free on Friday, June 9.

