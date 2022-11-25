Jarred Brooks knows that his personality isn’t for everyone. His heavy trash-talk approach towards his competitors is not exactly new to the world of combat sports, but Brooks wants fans and fighters to understand that his comments are not meant to be disrespectful or hateful.

It’s just a matter of displaying dominance against another dangerous competitor inside the circle.

On December 3. Jarred Brooks will take part in the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career. The outspoken American will challenge ONE strawweight world champion, Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio in the ONE 164 main event. Speaking with MMA Sucka ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Brooks said:

“I appreciate all who support me even though I act like a dick. I know my personal fans, just know that’s just part of my personality and if a wolf was in front of you barking and trying to kill you, I promise you I’ll bark back or try to display some dominance. That’s what I’m doing against my opponents.”

‘The Monkey God’ has been able to back up all the talk, going undefeated under the ONE banner thus far. He will face his toughest test to date when he faces Joshua Pacio under the bright lights of the ONE 164 main event.

If that weren’t enough, Brooks will also be tasked with defeating Pacio in his hometown as ONE Championship returns to Manila for a blockbuster double-header.

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks has a very simple strategy for his ONE 164 bout with Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks is not a fighter that likes to overthink strategy. His game plan for Joshua Pacio is no different. Rather than spending hours studying and developing a plan of attack for the ONE world title fight less than two weeks away, ‘The Monkey God’ is just going to step inside the circle, throw hands and see where things go.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) ahead of his trip to Manila, Brooks said:

“Not a firm strategy. I'm just going in, guns blazing and wherever the fight takes me, it takes me. I want to knock him out in the first 30 seconds.”

As Jarred Brooks said, it may not be the soundest strategy against a dangerous fighter like Joshua Pacio, but it is guaranteed to deliver fireworks to the live crowd in Manila and the millions of fans watching around the world.

