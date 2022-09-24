Jarred Brooks wants to knock Joshua Pacio out in "the first 30 seconds"

Brash-talker Jarred Brooks is targeting a quick and easy knockout against ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio.

‘The Monkey God’ is heading towards his first world title opportunity against Filipino sensation Pacio at ONE 164 on December 3 in Manila, Philippines.

Brooks hopes to find early success in the grappling and standup department against a decorated striker like Pacio. Sensing that he can create trouble for the Team Lakay fighter, Brooks believes that a simple game plan will do the trick.

He told SCMP MMA:

“Not a firm strategy. I'm just going in, guns blazing and wherever the fight takes me, it takes me. I want to knock him out in the first 30 seconds.”

Catch the interview below:

For most of his fighting career, Jarred Brooks has never lacked the killer instinct. His fights usually play out precisely as he means them too, often ending on the ground with a submission.

Claiming that he’s going to finish Pacio by knockout may be one of his many strategies to get inside his rival’s head. However, if Brooks were to go strike-for-strike with Pacio, his saving grace may be his counter-striking.

As evidenced by his fights with Shooto standout Hiroba Minowa and Philippine Wushu champion Lito Adiwang, Brooks is comfortable in the striking department. Although he spends the majority of his fights on the ground, the feints and right hooks serve him well to close the distance and score takedowns.

If he can land one heavy punch or uppercut, Brooks may have a chance of ending the fight on the feet. However, against an opponent like Joshua Pacio, it would no doubt be more logical for him to stick with his best weapon: wrestling.

Jarred Brooks open to testing his skills at flyweight after capturing strawweight gold

Jarred Brooks is always up for a challenge. He’s fought three times since arriving on the global stage of ONE Championship in November 2021. He is heading towards his fourth match in the promotion against Joshua Pacio on December 3.

After conquering the belt at strawweight, ‘The Monkey God’ would love to extend an invitation to top ONE flyweight contender Adriano Moraes for a possible showdown in the future.

During the ONE 156 post-fight interview, Jarred Brooks said:

“I would love to go up to flyweight and fight Adriano Moraes or, you know, just test my thing in the hat with flyweight. I mean, I’m a small strawweight as you can see, but I think I could still compete with some of the best of the best and Adriano Moraes is definitely on the plate.”

Catch Brooks' comments in the video below:

In the same interview, Brooks admitted that his wrestling and standup needs some improvement before making that transition to flyweight. With the rate he’s moving towards the top, it’s possible to see a future matchup with either Moraes or even Demetrious Johnson coming to fruition.

