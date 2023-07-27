WATCH: Chingiz Allazov brutalizes poor Samy Sana with relentless punching

ONE Championship shared highlights of Chingiz Allazov’s knockout win against Samy Sana.

In April 2021, Allazov made his ONE Championship debut, and things didn’t go as planned. ‘Chinga’ was matched up against Enriko Kehl, leading to a split-decision loss. Six months later, he looked to bounce back against Sana at ONE: First Strike.

Allazov silenced the doubters in his second fight with ONE by securing a 39-second knockout after relentlessly attacking Sana. ONE recently posted the fight-ending sequence on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Sent him DOWN 😵 Can Chingiz Allazov stop Marat Grigorian when he defends his featherweight kickboxing throne on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 👑 @chingizallazov”

Chingiz Allazov’s win against Samy Sana began an impressive four-fight win streak. After defeating Jo Nattawut and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Allazov became the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion with a highlight-reel knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn in January.

On August 4, Allazov looks to defend his throne for the first time in the ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video main event. It’ll be easier said than done for ‘Chinga,’ as he’s been matched up against Marat Grigorian, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan.

Allazov vs. Grigorian is one of two world championship bouts at ONE Fight Night 13, with the other being Mikey Musumeci defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks. The August 4 event takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.