Marat Grigorian says he will find Chingiz Allazov’s ‘moments of weakness’ and punish him

Marat Grigorian will be banking on his experience to pull off a huge upset against Chingiz Allazov next Friday, August 4.

He goes up against his longtime nemesis in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, with one eye on the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Though ‘Chinga’ has evolved from the fighter he knew back then, the three-time Glory kickboxing world champion believes he can still find weaknesses within his rival’s arsenal.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Marat Grigorian said:

“Yeah, he is a good, smart fighter. What can I say? He's doing very well. But every fighter has his own weak points. So. I will try to punish him in those moments of weakness.”

This rematch has been ten years in the making, and due to that, there’s a certain buzz on this rubber match between two of Europe’s finest kickboxing superstars.

The pair first crossed paths in Milan, Italy, in April 2013. However, that hotly-anticipated battle between the two superstars ended in the first round by a no contest after Allazov connected with an illegal elbow.

They ran it back eight months later, though, and this time the No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender left no doubt that he is on a higher level than Allazov as he cruised onto a unanimous decision win in Levallois-Perret, France.

Both men have continued to enjoy success since, going their separate ways before eventually joining ONE Championship’s striking division – which opened the doors to a rubber match.

That was supposed to take place on the global stage last year, but Marat Grigorian was forced to withdraw from the bout after picking up Covid-19.

A year on, they are set to tango on the global stage, and the 32-year-old hopes to take another massive win over his rival on his way to the biggest prize in martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, August 4.