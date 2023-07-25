“Some people have that, some people don't” - Marat Grigorian says mental toughness is necessary at the elite level

Marat Grigorian knows that there are levels to being at the top of a sport, and it’s more than being in the best physical shape possible.

The Armenian star is one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet, and he has another shot at gold when he takes on Chingiz Allazov for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The epic matchup between these two strikers goes down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this August 4, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Grigorian said fighters will always be in the best physical shape but it’s in the mental side of things where the best are truly measured.

Grigorian said:

“When you go on this stage, your body is always ready, but you must be ready in your mind also. Some people have that, some people don't. You must be mentally prepared well.”

Grigorian is a three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion and is the current no.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship.

Currently ranked no.7 pound-for-pound in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings, Grigorian is 3-1 in ONE Championship. His lone loss in the promotion was a failed bid for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE X in March 2022.

Since that loss to Superbon, Grigorian went back to the drawing board and promptly took a unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan in his next bout at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The 32-year-old now has another chance at immortality when he takes on Allazov in Bangkok.

Grigorian’s world title challenge against Allazov, as well as the rest of the ONE Fight Night 13 card, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.