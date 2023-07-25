Marat Grigorian refuses to lose to Chingiz Allazov: “This is the most important fight of my career”

Armenian fighter Marat Grigorian considers his upcoming fight as career-changing and vows to do everything to come up with a victory.

The Talin native will vie for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov in the headlining bout for ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

Marat Grigorian said going away triumphant in his next fight means a lot, especially since it will be the second time that such an opportunity was given to him.

The 32-year-old striker first took a shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in March last year but lost to then-world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision.

Now in another championship clash, Marat Grigorian is looking to redeem himself in what he considers as the most important fight of his career. He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“Of course, I'm going for the gold. I'm going for the win, and at this point, this opportunity means a lot. I think this is the most important fight of my career so far. So I will try to do everything for the win.”

Marat Grigorian is coming off a rebound win in his last outing in September 2022, defeating Turkish opponent Tayfun Ozcan by unanimous decision. The win preserved his winning record in ONE Championship at 3-1.

Looking to maintain the status quo in the featherweight kickboxing division with him on top is Chingiz Allazov. ‘Chinga’ will be making his first defense of the world title he seized in devastating fashion in January, where knocked out Superbon in the second round with a nasty straight right to the head.

Prior to winning the world title, Chingiz Allazov also won the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.