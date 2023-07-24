Chingiz Allazov on why he’s confident of victory in grudge match with Marat Grigorian: “I fight with intelligence”

Chingiz Allazov believes his superior fight IQ will ultimately be the difference when he meets three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian on August 4.

‘Chinga’ will step into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. Chingiz Allazov first captured the title in January, scoring a stunning second-round KO against one of the sport's all-time greats, Superbong Singha Mawynn.

Next, Allazov will have to contend with another highly decorated kickboxer with a lifetime’s worth of experience and accomplishments. None of that means much to the champ, however. Speaking with ONE Championship, ‘Chinga’ firmly believes that his mind for fighting will outwit anything that Marat Grigorian can throw at him inside the Circle.

“He likes to box, but I like to box more now. He likes kicks,” Allazov said. “I like kicking more now. He has speed and power. But I fight with my intelligence. I will get the victory.”

Chingiz Allazov has not lost a bout under the ONE Championship banner since his promotional debut in 2021. Since then, he has rattled off four straight with three of those wins coming in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament last year. Claiming the WGP crown, ‘Chinga’ parlayed that into a ONE world title fight with Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6, and we all know how that story ends.

Now, Allazov is ready to start writing a new book and it begins with him attempting to take out another kickboxing legend. Will ‘Chinga’ retain his 26 pounds of ONE gold at ONE Fight Night 13, or will Marat Grigorian end Allazov’s reign early inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.