FREE FULL FIGHT: Relive the kickboxing slugfest between KO machines Chingiz Allazov and Sitthichai

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Chingiz Allazov’s win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

In March 2022, Allazov and Sitthichai fought in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final at ONE X. The world-class kickboxers went to war for three rounds before ‘Chinga’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

ONE recently posted the action-packed kickboxing bout on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Chingiz Allazov defends his gold against Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, relive his striking masterclass against Thai legend Sitthichai in the 2022 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final!”

Chingiz Allazov’s win against Sitthichai led to an undisputed featherweight kickboxing world title bout against Superbon Singha Mawynn in January. Allazov separated himself as arguably the best kickboxer on the planet by knocking out Superbon in the second round.

On August 4, Allazov looks to defend his throne for the first time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13. The 30-year-old kickboxing world champion has been matched up against Marat Grigorian, who is coming off a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan in September 2022.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian is one of two world championship bouts at ONE Fight Night 13. In the co-main event, Mikey Musumeci is scheduled to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

The two world championship bouts and more will take place inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.