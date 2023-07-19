WATCH: Chingiz Allazov connected with lightning question mark kick against Superbon

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov had one of the most impressive world title wins in ONE Championship history. Against a pound-for-pound great in Superbon Singha Mawynn, 'Chinga' utilized a highly effective strategy and executed it to perfection.

Against perhaps one of the best kickers in a sport of kickers, Chingiz Allazov stuck to his best weapons: his fists. This strategy largely nullified Superbon's kicking as the former world champ wasn't given any space to unleash his hellish kicks. This doesn't mean, however, that 'Chinga' didn't get to uncork some crafty kicks of his own.

ONE Championship posted a video of Chingiz Allazov connected with a slick question mark kick on Superbon:

"Chingiz Allazov SNAPS it 💥 Can the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion successfully defend his crown against Marat Grigorian on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 🏆 @chingizallazov"

The setup and the execution of the question mark kick was so perfect that the kicking expert in Superbon couldn't help but smile and nod in approval. The Belarusian world champ hit a man with near-perfect kicking expertise with a kick that's considered the hardest to pull off. That says something.

After impressing the Thai superstar with his kicking ability, 'Chinga' proceeded to starch him with punches en route to a shocking 2nd-round KO win.

At ONE Fight Night 13, the Belarusian world champion will face a man who's beat him in the past, former ONE featherweight kickboxinig world title challenger Marat Grigorian. Their headlining bout on August 4 will be the third time Allazov and Grigorian will face each other.

Their first encounter in 2013 ended in a No Contest after Allazov was cut due to an illegal elbow. The second meeting took place a few months later where Grigorian beat Allazov via unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 13 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.