Superbon looking to face winner of Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants just one thing, and that is to reclaim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The former world champion could start his road back to the world title if he gets past Tayfun Ozcan in his next match at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superbon, the No.1-ranked contender in both Muay Thai and kickboxing in the featherweight division, is hellbent on taking back the gold that Chingiz Allazov took from him this past January.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superbon said he wants to face whoever is the victor in the world title match between Allazov and Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 this August.

“If Marat wins, I am going to take the belt first and then I am going to take the rematch. If Chingiz wins, I will take it at the same time.”

Superbon had, arguably, the greatest start in ONE Championship history. His 3-0 start in the promotion saw him beat the absolute best strikers in the featherweight division.

The Thai superstar took a dominant unanimous decision win against old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in his promotional debut in July 2020.

He then knocked out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan, the man considered the greatest kickboxer of all time, to become the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in October 2021.

Superbon completed the hat trick when he retained the gold against Grigorian at ONE X in March 2022. His storied run, however, came to an end when he lost via knockout to Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6.

Nevertheless, Superbon can get back to the world title picture if he can hold off Ozcan in Bangkok.

ONE Fight Night 11 streams live and free via Prime Video in North America.

Watch Superbon's entire interview below:

