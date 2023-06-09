Superbon says he’s seen Tayfun Ozcan’s style before and it was against Marat Grigorian

Superbon is no stranger to the kind of firefight that Tayfun Ozcan brings to the ring when they collide at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

In fact, the Bangkok-based star sees plenty of similarities between the No.5-ranked contender and a longtime rival of his, Armenian dynamo Marat Grigorian.

During a recent interview with SCMP MMA, Superbon had this to say about Ozcan and Grigorian’s similar striking arsenal.

The 32-year-old megastar said:

“He has good boxing skills, and I know how to deal with that. I have fought a lot of times with this style, kickboxing style. You saw that I beat Marat Grigorian before. He has the same style. And I'm going to beat him again on Saturday.”

Watch the full interview below:

The man known as ‘Turbine’ sports a heavy Dutch-style kickboxing skillset, often working behind his slick boxing combination and aggression to force opposite numbers into making a mistake.

He will bring that same technique to ONE Fight Night 11, with a mission to remind the top-ranked contender and former divisional king there’s a new sheriff in town when they meet in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

A win for the Dutch-Turkish dynamo, after all, could land him a shot at Chingiz Allazov’s 26-pound world title.

Superbon, however, wants to extinguish Ozcan’s hopes with a crushing win, as he tries to set himself up for another five-round showdown versus Allazov.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free on June 9.

