Superbon says friend Nong-O deserves another shot at belt after incredible world title run

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes Nong-O Hama should get an immediate rematch for the bantamweight Muay Thai world title he lost to reigning divisional king Jonathan Haggerty earlier this year.

The Thai shared his views during a pre-fight interview with SCMP MMA as he prepares for Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 this Friday, June 9.

Superbon said:

“For me, I think Jonathan should fight Nong-O again for a rematch. And if he wins again, he will show the world that he's the man. Yeah, but I think they should give Nong-O a chance because he knocked out 10 people in there. No one can beat him in this weight class. And the only one to beat him was Jonathan, I think he should have a chance for a rematch.”

Watch the full interview here:

Nong-O, who entered his latest world title defense with a 10-0 run, was expected to ease his way onto another successful outing in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9. Unfortunately for the living legend, his dreams and hopes were crushed by the Londoner’s concussive punching power after just 160 seconds into the contest.

Superbon, however, described his compatriot’s defeat as a day of bad fortune. In fact, he believes Nong-O will come out on top if they ran it back – should he get a shot at the world title he formerly owned. He can only hope and pray that the longtime king gets his shot and returns to winning ways whenever he is due to compete next.

Superbon, meanwhile, will also be in search of a victory when he steps inside the ONE ring against Ozcan.

The 32-year-old striker dropped his world champion status to Chingiz Allazov in January this year. As such, he needs a victory this week to push himself to a shot at gold.

ONE Fight Night 11 this June 9 will be free to watch and live for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes