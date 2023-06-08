Superbon says Tayfun Ozcan now has the power to beat former foes Sitthichai and Marat Grigorian in potential rematches

Thailand’s pride Superbon Singha Mawynn has done his homework on his upcoming opponent Tayfun Ozcan ahead of their tussle at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder has nothing but praises for ‘Turbine’ and lauds the massive improvements in his game. So much so that Superbon believes Ozcan’s current form can outlast fellow top 5 fighters Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Marat Grigorian.

The 32-year-old made this clear in an interview with the Singapore-based organization:

“If you watch his fight with Sitthichai and Marat, you will know how good he is. But sometimes, his attacks are inconsistent and lack of impact force. He just lost those two closely, and I believe that if he rematches with these two, he might win both.”

After a stellar career fighting all over Europe and Asia, Ozcan joined the promotion’s stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks in 2021 and was expected to shake things up. Unfortunately for the Turkish-Dutch slugger, he fell to 1-2 in his first three matches in the Circle, with his lone win coming against Enriko Kehl.

But as the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world titleholder noted, Ozcan performed well in those setbacks and only came up short due to some easily avoidable lapses.

It is worth noting that Superbon holds victories over the aforementioned Sitthichai and Marat, so he certainly understands what he’s talking about. Knowing full well what the 31-year-old brings to the table, Superbon won’t take his next opponent lightly in his bid to get back into the world title picture.

The once seemingly-invincible striker got humbled in his last outing, surrendering his gold strap to Chingiz Allazov by way of a shocking knockout defeat. While Superbon thinks highly of Ozcan, it won’t stop him from making a statement at his expense this Friday, June 9th, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

This high-stakes, all-striking affair at ONE Fight Night 11 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes