Chingiz Allazov discredits Marat Grigorian’s technical ability: “He is the same as Superbon”

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov doesn’t see much of a difference between his last opponent and his next one.

Chingiz Allazov is scheduled to make his first defense of the featherweight kickboxing crown after scoring a shocking second-round knockout against Superbon Singha Mawynn in January.

‘Chinga’ will look to defend his world title against one of the most decorated kickboxers in the history of the sport, Marat Grigorian, at ONE Fight Night 13.

Speaking with ONE Championship just weeks away from his highly anticipated return inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Allazov suggested that there is very little difference between his last opponent, Superbon, and his challenger on August 4:

“For me, Marat is not technical. He is the same as Superbon” Allazov said.

Marat Grigorian enters the bout as a former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion and an impressive 66 career wins to his credit. Under the ONE banner, he has dispatched every fight that has stood in front of him with the exception of one: Superbon.

Grigorian came up short against Superbon during their world title clash at ONE X. With a unanimous decision win over Tayfun Ozcan in September, he’ll get another crack at ONE Championship gold, though it may come against an even tougher opponent the second time around.

Chingiz Allazov steps back into the circle on a four-fight win streak that saw him win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament in 2022 before claiming 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold earlier this year. Now that he has climbed to the top of the mountain, Allazov’s objective is to stay there.

Will ‘Chinga’ keep the ONE world title firmly wrapped around his waist, or will Marat Grigorian end Allazov’s reign early?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.