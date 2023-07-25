ONE Fight Night 13: Chingiz Allazov mentally and physically prepared for Marat Grigorian test

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov returns to compete under the ONE Championship banner for his second fight of the year.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 6, he produced a career best performance to dethrone Superbon Singha Maywnn, stopping the Thai firecracker with a sensational knockout.

Taking both the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship and the No.1 pound-for-pound spot, ‘Chinga’ is riding high ahead of his return on Friday, August 4.

Looking to continue another winning streak in his storied career by securing a fifth consecutive win in his first title defense, Allazov faces a former foe at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A rematch 10 years in the making, the champ will face Marat Grigorian under the ONE spotlight for the first time, more than a year since the pair’s initial scheduled clash inside the circle.

Looking to get his revenge on Grigorian, after the two men shared the ring on two occasions, the champ will look to make a statement as he reigns atop the talent stacked division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Chingiz Allazov spoke how he is feeling going into his first title defense against a man that he knows very well:

“My mind is ready, and my body is ready.”

Headlining another stacked card live from Lumpinee Stadium for the second time this year, a win on August 4 for Allazov would make 2023 into a legendary year for the bearded king of the division.

North American viewers can get all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.