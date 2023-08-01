Marat Grigorian motivated by fans to put on exciting fights: “It is good to inspire people”

Apart from seizing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in his upcoming fight, Marat Grigorian is also turning to the fans for added motivation.

The Armenian kickboxer is slated to challenge reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov for the featherweight kickboxing strap at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The title showdown is the headlining match for the 10-fight offering happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Marat Grigorian, 32, is making another go at the world title after being foiled in his first attempt at it in March last year, bowing to then-champion Superbon Singha Mawynn by unanimous decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to the marquee showdown, the Hemmers Gym representative said that he is also taking cue from the fans who appreciate him every time he goes out to compete as added motivation. He said:

“Of course, it is good to inspire people. I’m not thinking of doing that, but when I see people get really happy when they see me, that motivates me a lot.

ONE Fight Night 13 will serve as the third meet-up between Marat Grigorian and Chingiz Allazov.

In April 2013, the two battled outside of ONE Championship in a match which ended in a no contest. Then in December of the same year, they fought once again with Talin, Armenia, native Marat Grigorian winning by unanimous decision.

Looking to exact payback while at the same time retaining the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title is Chingiz Allazov. ‘Chinga’ took the spot as the division’s main man when he knocked out in the second round erstwhile top gun Superbon in their title clash in January.

The impressive win was the fourth straight for the Belarusian fighter in ONE while also solidifying his standing as one of the dangerous kickboxers in the game right now.