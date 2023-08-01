Sage Northcutt previews thrilling match-up between ‘aggressive’ strikers Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian

ONE lightweight mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt is looking forward to catching ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video later this week.

In particular, ‘Super Sage’ is excited for the fight featuring ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and Armenia challenger Marat Grigorian, which the American star sees as going to be an entertaining contest for the protagonists’ aggressive style of play.

The match will serve as the headliner for ONE Fight Night 13 happening on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Sage Northcutt shared that the Allazov-Grigorian title clash is going to be a barnburner and the outcome easily going either way.

The 27-year-old Team Alpha Male standout said:

“I love watching two aggressive fighters go after it and just want to get out there and get the finish. I think it’s going to be exciting to see who’s the more aggressive fighter out there.”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov will be making his first defense of the title he won in January after knocking out erstwhile champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the second round.

‘Chinga’ dominated the Thai superstar in their title clash, pummeling Superbon with telling strikes that proved too much to handle even for a fighter with the caliber of the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout.

Marat Grigorian, for his part, is out to make it a short reign for Chingiz Allazov while finally breaking through after falling short in his first shot at the world title last year.

The former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion vied for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in March 2022 but was foiled by then-world champion Superbon by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Sage Northcutt made a successful return to competition after four years back in May, defeating Ahmad Mujtaba by submission (heel hook) in just 39 seconds at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.