Demetrious Johnson in awe of ‘absolutely amazing’ Chingiz Allazov: “His pressure, his kicks, it’s beautiful”

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov has proven himself to be one of the finest strikers of this generation. Even MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson regards the Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker to be one of the best athletes on the ONE Championship roster today.

The Gridin Gym representative opened his 2023 campaign with a stunning knockout of Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the highly coveted golden strap, putting the Thai to sleep in the second round of their contest at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January.

While that highlight-reel finish was indeed a work of art, it wasn’t the 29-year-old’s first eye-catching display on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In his sophomore outing following a forgettable debut outing against Enriko Kehl, the featherweight kickboxer dished out a clinical performance to dismantle Samy Sana, becoming the first athlete to knock out the Frenchman in 152 fights.

Another quick knockout victory followed when he took on Jo Nattawut before his career-defining highlight-reel finish of No.1 pound-for-pound striker Superbon at the start of this year.

That collection of finishes have impressed the 14-time MMA world champion, who shared on a podcast recently that Chingiz Allazov is one of his favorite fighters to watch.

He had this to say on the OverDogs Podcast:

“Chingiz. Chingiz Allazov. He’s about to fight in ONE Championship on Amazon Prime on August 4. He’s an absolutely amazing kickboxer. I mean, he just knocked out Superbon. His pressure, his kicks [gives chef’s kiss], it’s beautiful.”

Watch the clip here:

By the looks of it, 'Mighty Mouse' will be tuning in when the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion puts his divisional strap on the line against Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4.

North American fans could do the same with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.