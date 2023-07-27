FREE FULL FIGHT: Chingiz Allazov shocks the kickboxing world with destruction of Superbon

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Chingiz Allazov’s shocking knockout win against Superbon.

In March 2022, Allazov defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong by unanimous decision to win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Title. As a result, ‘Chinga’ earned an undisputed world title shot in January 2023 against then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

Allazov wasn’t a massive underdog against his opponent, but what happened at ONE Fight Night 6 shocked the kickboxing community. ‘Chinga’ came out firing and dominated the first round. In the second round, he knocked out the Thai superstar to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE recently posted the entire fight on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before Chingiz Allazov makes his first ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title defense against Armenian pound-for-pound great Marat Grigorian on August 4, relive the jaw-dropping knockout that saw him snatch the divisional crown from Thai superstar Superbon at ONE Fight Night 6!”

Chingiz Allazov dethroned the former king Superbon, but there are several other world-class fighters in the division. On August 4, Allazov will defend his world title for the first time against Marat Grigorian, a former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion.

Grigorian last fought in September 2022, defeating Tayfun Ozcan by unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Allazov is riding a four-fight win streak, with his last loss being in his promotional debut against Enriko Kiehl in his promotional debut.

Allazov vs. Grigorian will headline ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.