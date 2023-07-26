Chingiz Allazov on how he’s able to score insane KO’s: “If I see a mistake, I punch”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov looks to continue the best run of his career to date by securing his fifth consecutive win.

Headlining his second Amazon show of the year at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Allazov will put his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on the line for the very first time.

He’ll be facing off with Marat Grigorian in a rematch that is over ten years in the making.

After their scheduled fight last year was canceled after Grigorian tested positive for COVID, the challenger admits he has had his eyes on this match-up for quite some time.

Through his incredible run in ONE Championship that saw him win the featherweight World Grand Prix on his way to dethroning Superbon Singha Mawynn, the champ has displayed killer instinct.

With just one decision win inside the Circle over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the Grand Prix finals, Allazov has finished all three of his other wins.

In particular, his second-round stoppage of Superbon had fans' jaws hitting the floor, demonstrating his ruthless boxing combinations and shot selection.

Going into August 4 and his first world title defense, ‘Chinga’ will be hoping to stop Grigorian to get his revenge on the top contender.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Chingiz Allazov spoke about his finishing ability and how being in the moment makes him so dangerous:

“In my fights, I never plan for a knockout. I fight, and if I see a mistake, I punch. I score a knockout.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.