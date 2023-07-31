WATCH: The most dangerous kickboxer ever? Chingiz Allazov’s path of destruction in ONE

Following a split decision defeat in his ONE Championship debut in 2021, Chingiz Allazov has turned things around en route to establishing himself as one of the dangerous kickboxers in the field.

‘Chinga’ has racked up four straight victories since narrowly losing to Enriko Kehl by split decision in his maiden fight in the promotion, with all of his wins coming in dominant and impressive fashion.

ONE Championship recently released a compilation of all Chingiz Allazov’s victories on YouTube, starting off with his most recent and arguably biggest to date over Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian fighter took on Superbon last January and dominated, knocking out the Thai out in the second round to become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Chingiz Allazov threw solid strikes on end from all directions, which Superbon just had no consistent answer to. The end came when 29-year-old caught Superbon with a solid straight right to the head, which sent the Thai juggernaut instantly crashing to the mat in defeat at the 1:03 mark of the second frame.

The video also features Chingiz Allazov’s impressive run in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, including his devastating knockouts in the first round over Samy Sana and Jo Nattawut as well as his dominant tearing down of Thai Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the final to be crowned champion by unanimous decision.

Check out the video compilation below:

Chingiz Allazov will make his first title defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title this week against old rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia. The two top fighters clash in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the third time that two will mix it up, having previously met twice outside of ONE Championship a decade ago.

Their first encounter in April 2013 ended in a no contest, while the second in December of the same year had the Talin, Armenia, native winning by unanimous decision.

Marat Grigorian, 32, is angling to stay ahead of Allazov in their head-to-head matchup in their upcoming fight while claiming the featherweight kickboxing gold for himself.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.