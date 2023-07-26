Marat Grigorian eager to feel Chingiz Allazov’s power: “Bring it on”

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov’s frightening power was on full display when he dethroned Superbon Singha Mawynn with a sickening knockout last January.

As amazing as that performance was, Marat Grigorian remains unfazed as he prepares to go to war with one of the hardest hitters in the division.

Grigorian will look to deny Allazov a successful first world title defense on August 4, when they duke it out for 26 pounds of gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

‘Chinga’ has four wins under the ONE banner, with three of those ending by way of spine-chilling knockouts.

However, given his familiarity with the Azerbaijan-Belarusian striker, Grigorian remains confident he can take the champ’s best shots.

The no.2 ranked featherweight kickboxing contender told ONE Championship:

“I think it's because of him because he showed a lot of good fights. Through his last fights, he's now doing very well, so I want to prove myself also, so bring it on. Come on, I want to feel it, and I can't wait.”

Before joining the Singapore-based promotion, Allazov and Grigorian had already locked horns twice. Their first bout ended in an unfortunate no-contest, while the Armenian walked away with a clear unanimous decision victory in the rematch.

Apart from holding the mental edge over Allazov, Grigorian is also confident in his own abilities as a proven finisher.

The 32-year-old Hemmers Gym standout is 3-1 under the ONE banner, holding KO and TKO victories over Ivan Kondratev and Andy Souwer, respectively.

Do you think Grigorian can withstand Allazov’s power and perhaps become the first fighter to knock the champ out?

We’ll have our answers soon enough at ONE Fight Night 13. The nine-fight spectacle will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.