Marat Grigorian reveals why he can be first person to knock out Chingiz Allazov: “Everything is possible” 

No.2-ranked ONE featherweight contender Marat Grigorian is one of only five people to best Chingiz Allazov in combat.

On August 4, in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13, Grigorian plans to do so again and exit Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with ‘Chinga’s ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Apart from ending Allazov’s red-hot four-fight winning streak under the ONE banner, the Armenian slugger believes he could even become the first fighter to hand Allazov a knockout loss.

The former three-time GLORY world champion told the Singapore-based organization in an exclusive interview:

“I trust myself and I know what I'm able to do. I know I have the power. I know I have the experience. But on this level, it's very difficult to say, but everything is possible. In half a second it can be done.”

With 66 career wins, including 34 via KO/TKO, Grigorian certainly has world-class skills to make Allazov’s reign a short-lived one.

Plus, we know Grigorian has one of the best hands in the game right now and could do a lot of damage with his stellar punch combinations.

The Hemmers Gym product currently has the champ’s number, considering he got the better of him in their first two encounters outside ONE.

Grigorian was piecing up Allazov in their first encounter before an errant foul forced the bout to end in a no contest. In the second match, the 32-year-old walked away with a decisive victory after three rounds.

Then again, those matches were almost 10 years ago, and Allazov has evolved into a completely different monster ever since.

‘Chinga’ took out the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world Superbon Singha Mawynn last January in the most vicious way possible, knocking him out cold in under two rounds.

Still, Grigorian remains unfazed and he’ll enter this match knowing he’ll be facing the best version of Allazov.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.