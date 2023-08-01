ONE Championship announces electrifying ONE Fight Night 13 full card

ONE Championship has revealed the full fight card for the stacked ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video event.

The 10-fight card features two world title bouts and will go down this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Pound-for-pound great Chingiz Allazov will defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against highly ranked striker Marat Grigorian in the main event.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci defends his crown against ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks.

ONE Championship posted the fight card on its Instagram page:

“ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo is going DOWN this Friday 🔥.”

ONE added:

“Tune in for the epic ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title clash between pound-for-pound greats Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian, a ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title bout featuring BJJ superstar Mikey Musumeci and ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks, Tawanchai's highly anticipated ONE kickboxing debut, and much MORE 🤩”

While the two world title fights are worthy of their billing on the card, several more fights down the table carry as much significance for the fighters involved.

ONE Fight Night 13 presents the promotional kickboxing debut of Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai. The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion takes on Georgian striker Davit Kiria.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker looks to get back in the win column when he faces South Korean knockout machine Kim Jae Woong.

Also, the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between BJJ legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane finally goes down in the Bangkok card.

IBJJF world champion Tye Ruotolo also makes an appearance on the card when he takes on No.2 lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev in a catchweight submission grappling match.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.