3 fights that could steal the show at ONE Fight Night 13

August is finally upon us, which means it won’t be long before some of the best martial artists in the world take center stage at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

Taking place inside the hallowed grounds of the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4, the nine-fight spectacle will be bannered by two world title fights in the striking and grappling arts.

In the main event, Chingiz Allazov will seek to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing strap for the first time against familiar foe Marat Grigorian.

Before two of the finest strikers in the land duke it out, a champion vs.champion all-grappling war between ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci and ONE strawweight world titleholder Jarred Brooks will commence in ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’.

While these high-stakes headliners should bring fireworks, the rest of the card is filled with interesting matchups across multiple sports disciplines.

With that said, here are the three under-the-radar fights you should keep an eye on at ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE’s eight Amazon card of the year will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

#3. 'Buchecha' vs. 'Reug Reug' (heavyweight MMA)

Brazilian jiu-jitsu meets Senegalese wrestling in this pivotal matchup that could likely determine the next contender at the heavyweight ranks.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will finally get his hands on ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane after their previous two dates were postponed due to the latter’s injury troubles.

The 17-time BJJ world champion has been perfect in his MMA career so far, finishing all four of his opponents in under a round.

‘Reug Reug’, though, is on a similar path of dominance, going 4-1 under the ONE banner while smashing hulking behemoths with relative ease.

Both fighters have extensive grappling credentials, and we’ll soon see whose style triumphs in this literal clash of the titans.

#2. John Lineker vs. Kim Jae Woong (bantamweight MMA)

The judges likely won’t be needed in this matchup of two proven knockout artists.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker will look to start a new winning streak by adding Kim Jae Woong to his long list of knockout victims.

As his nickname suggests, ‘Hands of Stone’ carries a ridiculous amount of fight-ending power in either fist, using his ferocious boxing-heavy style to separate his opponents from their consciousness.

Nonetheless, Kim’s chin will be tested like never before. The South Korean heavy-hitter enters this match as the underdog, but fans shouldn’t sleep on his own destructive capabilities.

‘The Fighting God’ can more than hold his own in a firefight on the feet, notching KO victories over former ONE world champions Martin Nguyen and Kevin Belingon.

#1.Tawanchai vs. Davit Kiria (featherweight kickboxing)

The stacked featherweight kickboxing ranks added another killer in the mix, as reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will begin his quest for two-sport supremacy.

The 24-year-old will make his ONE kickboxing debut against Davit Kiria, who’s looking to leapfrog atop the standings by taking out the Thai phenom.

Tawanchai has left a trail of destruction in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’ and will look to carry the same menacing swagger under kickboxing rules.

With the 155-pound kickboxing crown set to be contested in the main event, both fighters want to make a statement as the next man in line.

For sure, Tawanchai and Kiria will chase a crowd-pleasing knockout finish to secure that coveted world title shot.