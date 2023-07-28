John Lineker says strength won’t matter without proper technique: “The two things have to go together”

Former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker certainly made a career out of putting people to sleep with his nuclear fists.

After laying waste to the opposition in North America and now in Asia, the mere mention ‘Hands of Stone’s terrifying moniker is enough to send shivers down opponents' spines.

While it’s his innately freakish power turns that turn a lot of heads, Lineker argues that his keen attention to detail and technical ability makes it possible to produce highlight reel-worthy knockouts.

The 33-year-old KO artist told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“I believe a lot in my knockout power. I believe a lot in my punches. But it is clear that without technique, just strength, it would not be possible. I think the two things have to go together.”

At the end of the day, Lineker is not just some mindless headhunter who throws wild haymakers in the wind hoping to land on his target.

Each strike the Brazilian bomber unleashes comes with calculated precision, which he proved in his violent finishes of Troy Worthen, Kevin Belingon, and Bibiano Fernandes inside the circle.

At ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this coming August 4, Lineker wants to prove that there is indeed a method to his madness.

The American Top Team affiliate will look to outstrike fellow heavy-hitter Kim Jae Woong in a three-round slugfest.

The number-one ranked bantamweight will certainly have his hands full against a masterful striker like ‘The Fighting God’, who’s known for his ability to cut angles and deliver crazy finishes himself.

Let’s see whose chin holds up in this guaranteed barnburner at ONE Fight Night 13.

The nine-fight spectacle will air live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok free of charge for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.