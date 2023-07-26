John Lineker breaks down his advantages over fellow knockout artist Kim Jae Woong

Sparks are bound to fly when knockout artists John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong share the ring at Lumpinee Stadium on August 4.

Styles do make fights, and this pivotal bantamweight match-up between two certified headhunters is indeed one of the most sought-after bouts of the upcoming ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs, Grigorian on Prime Video.

This three-round match is not expected to reach the final bell, given both fighters’ history of producing violent finishes.

However, as far as ‘Hands of Stone’ is concerned, he’ll be the one exiting ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ with his consciousness intact and a win under his belt:

“As I said, he is a striker who works in the long distance, and I like to work more in the short distance. I believe that I can hit him more with my striking,” he told ONE Championship.

Lineker, the former ONE bantamweight world champion, is on a path to redemption to reclaim his lost crown.

The 33-year-old succumbed to the division’s new overlord, Fabricio Andrade, at ONE Fight Night 7 last February.

With 17 knockouts in 35 career wins, Lineker wants to prove he still has a lot left in the tank by starting a new winning streak and getting another crack at ‘Wonderboy’.

We’ve already witnessed how much damage the Brazilian can do in close range, especially when he connects on those brutal hooks and uppercuts.

However, Kim Jae Woong won’t be making it easy for him.

‘The Fighting God’ will be out to take Lineker’s No.1 ranking in the 145-pound ranks after previously wreaking havoc in the featherweight division.

The Korean striker is no stranger to knocking out former world champions, finishing Martin Nguyen and Kevin Belingon in dominant fashion.

Don’t miss this guaranteed fireworks display at ONE Fight Night 13. The entire nine-fight spectacle will air live on US Primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.