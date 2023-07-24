John Lineker will use Kim Jae Woong as his springboard back to a world title shot

Former ONE bantamweight kingpin John Lineker does not buy the narrative that his best days are already behind him.

After all, ‘Hands of Stone’ believes the 145-pound crown will be in his possession once more, and the journey back to his lost throne begins at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

On August 4, inside the hallowed grounds of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, Lineker will be trading heavy bombs with fellow knockout artist Kim Jae Woong.

The No.1 ranked 145-pound fighter understands that he has a lot to lose in this matchup against the unranked Korean, who will be looking to break into the top five at his expense.

Then again, Lineker knows a decisive win over ‘The Fighting God’ should keep him in the mix of contenders for a possible rematch with the division’s new overlord, Fabricio Andrade.

The American Top Team affiliate made this clear in a recent interview with the Singapore-based organization:

“What excites me the most about this fight, regardless of the opponent, is that I have the opportunity to get back in the game and pursue my goal, which is to fight for the title again.”

After establishing himself as one of the most feared headhunters in North America, Lineker entered ONE guns blazing and racked off four straight victories to claim the bantamweight world title.

However, he ran into a brick wall against his fellow Brazilian ‘Wonder Boy’, who got the best of him in back-to-back bouts.

Andrade dominated Lineker before that unfortunate no-contest ruling in their first encounter last year. He finished the job at ONE Fight Night 7 last February to usher in his reign as world champion.

We’ll see if Lineker can start a new streak against Kim and work his way back to a rematch with Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.